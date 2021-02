MILWAUKEE — The Mayor of Ding Dong City, Travis Shaw, is back with the Milwaukee Brewers.

3B Travis Shaw has been signed to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League camp. pic.twitter.com/9D0z2iLgZa — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 23, 2021

In three seasons with the Brewers, Shaw hit 70 home runs and .223. He struggled in his final stint before heading up to Toronto, hitting just .157 with six home runs.

The Brewers are in-need of third base depth, and Shaw could be a major contributor should he return to form.