MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill designed to jump-start updates to the state’s antiquated unemployment claims processing system.

Gov. Tony Evers has promised to sign the bill which the Senate passed last week on a 27-3 vote.

The Assembly passed it Tuesday 89-0. Evers has taken intense criticism for months over a backlog of unemployment claims stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

He has largely blamed the state’s antiquated, 50-year-old computer processing system for handling the claims. The bill as passed also waives the one-week waiting period for receiving unemployment benefits until March 14 and extends limited liability from COVID-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools.