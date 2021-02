MILWAUKEE — Bucks player Jaylen Adams was arrested and released after an incident on Friday.

TMJ4 News reports police were called to an altercation involving Adams and another person Friday just after 9 a.m.

Adams was cited for disorderly conduct. He was also listed out for the team’s game Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Bucks say they are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.

This is a developing story.