MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is dead, after a shooting near 15th and Bruce Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. Police add that they are searching for unknown suspects at this time, and request that anyone with information calls either MPD at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

The shooting remains under investigation.