MILWAUKEE — Who will win the recruiting battle? Is it going to be the team of Kwik Trip and Culvers or Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s?

JJ Watt is still a free agent, and rumors are circling around him coming to the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Chicago Bears.

Kealia Ohai Watt, a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars and wife of JJ, is apparently on board with him playing for the Bears too.

JJ Watt’s wife seems like she would be a fan of him signing with Chicago.@JJWatt listen to your wife bro. Sign a minimum contract with us, recruit Watson, and win a free Super Bowl 👍 pic.twitter.com/GlRbQnYQPV — DaWindyCity Productions (@DawindycityP) February 18, 2021

How many Italian beef sandwiches do you think it will take to get @JJWatt to come play for the @ChicagoBears? https://t.co/8iM0hWTvaZ — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) February 12, 2021

Many others believe Watt will want to play with his brother TJ in Pittsburgh, especially after the last two seasons he’s put up on one of the league’s best defenses.