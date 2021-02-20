MILWAUKEE — Who will win the recruiting battle? Is it going to be the team of Kwik Trip and Culvers or Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s?
JJ Watt is still a free agent, and rumors are circling around him coming to the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Chicago Bears.
Kealia Ohai Watt, a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars and wife of JJ, is apparently on board with him playing for the Bears too.
Many others believe Watt will want to play with his brother TJ in Pittsburgh, especially after the last two seasons he’s put up on one of the league’s best defenses.