Just off Forest Home Avenue in Hales Corners sits Clifford’s Supper Club.

“Clifford’s has been here since the 50s. I bought it in 1988,” says owner Steve Cannistra. “I’ve been running it ever since with my family. We try to do the same thing. Keep the consistency and the same fish and all the same recipes that were developed over the years here.”

But despite being a mainstay in the community, COVID-19 has greatly impacted their business.

“Tipped it upside down. It’s much more difficult to operate day-to-day with the spatial distancing, nothing on the table when people come in. It’s much more labor-intensive on the servers. We hope that people will be patient with us, the timing of how you serve a table and all the protocols that we’re trying to keep in place.”

That’s why even though their all-you-can-eat fish fry is available all day, every day, they are hoping these next seven Fridays of Lent can help turn things around.

“We are expecting an influx in business. I don’t expect it to be the volume that we were accustomed to. The unknown is the big factor of trying to figure out what to do and what to prepare for and try to be staffed and ready to handle it.”

If you don’t yet feel comfortable dining in, carry-out is an option.

“We do have with the family style fish fry, the large room where we do that, after 4:00, our to-go program there is if you come in and see the cashier and place your order, you can get your to-go within about five minutes. It’s hot and made at the time that you want it.”

And if you’re like WTMJ’s Gene Mueller and don’t want those fries to get soggy before you get home, Cannistra has some tips for you.

“Poke some holes in the Styrofoam. I hear air fryers and even the oven at 175 degrees can crisp them up again.”