AUSTIN — One Wisconsin Native is living through a situation that is considered life or death for certain members of society, as thousands remain without electricity, running water or both simultaneously.

Joel Volkert tells WTMJ’s Kevin Wells that he has his power back, but still no running water, forcing him to boil snow. He adds he isn’t even considering going to the grocery store either because of the lack of food, amount of people, and fear of getting stranded in roads that remain unplowed.

“It’s just surreal. I can’t believe I would have to experience this in Texas, of all places, where it gets to 115 degrees in the summer, Volkert says.”

Here are some photos of Volkert’s apartment:

Listen to the full interview here: