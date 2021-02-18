FOND DU LAC — It doesn’t have to be an Olympic year to get enjoyment out of curling.

Plenty of people tried their hand during the Sturgeon Spectacular in Fond du Lac Feb. 13.

“I watched this in the Olympics for years and I always wanted to try it,” said James.

“It is a game that really hooks you,” said another player competing. “I think the most fun thing is you can’t really take it too seriously. It’s all about just getting out here and having fun.”

Although snow was falling and the ice conditions weren’t perfect, it didn’t dampen any of the enthusiasm.

