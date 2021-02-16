MILWAUKEE — It’s official, Milwaukee Bucks Executive and Democratic National Convention fundraiser Alex Lasry is making a run at one of Wisconsin’s United States Senate seats.

As of a few weeks ago, Lasry hinted at running but had not fully committed.

Here are the rest of the details found on Lasry filing to run.



Click here for more details: https://t.co/EjwpCi2RWU pic.twitter.com/FHuX55Gkvg — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) February 17, 2021

He was prominently involved in the Milwaukee’s bid for the Democratic National Convention and served as finance chair for the host committee.

Post graduation for Penn in 2009, Lasry worked in the White House for one of Barrack Obama’s aides.

Lasry is one of several democrats interested in this seat, including Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.