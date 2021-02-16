MILWAUKEE — A reunion between the Milwaukee Brewers and Travis Shaw? It certainly appears to be “heading that way,” according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt.

If #Brewers work out deal with Travis Shaw, and it certainly appears headed in that direction, he will join litany of non-roster invites across the industry. But boy does he have a great opportunity with Milwaukee. They need a 3B with some pop. — Tom (@Haudricourt) February 17, 2021

The Brewers missed out on Justin Turner who chose to resign with the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers on a two year deal worth around $34 million. Shaw will be much more affordable, should Milwaukee send a contract his way.

The Brewers are in-need of infield help, and Shaw gives them versatility at both corners of the diamond.