The National Weather Service implemented a Winter Storm Warning for Racine and Kenosha Counties on Monday afternoon. The warning runs from Monday at 3p – Tuesday at 12p.

Heavy lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations vary from 4 to 8 inches. Total snow should range from just around 1″ well inland, to 2-4″ for Milwaukee, and 4-6″ for Racine and Kenosha. Depending on where the lake effect band sets up, will determine where the highest snowfall amounts will occur, according to the NWS.

Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Sheboygan Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

