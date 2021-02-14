WASHINGTON D.C. — On the third anniversary of the deadly Parkland school shooting, President Joe Biden is pushing for gun reform.
In his release, the president says he is asking congress to pass “commonsense gun law reforms, including mandatory background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.”
The tragic events in Parkland claimed the lives of 14 students and three teachers.
During his campaign, Biden said he would work on getting assault weapons banned “again.”
In the first 19 days of 2021, the United States experienced 2,135 gun related deaths: 811 homicides, 1,253 suicides.
Those numbers according to the Executive Director of Guns Down America.