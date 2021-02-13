MILWAUKEE – Snow and ice are causing major problems for motorists across southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday.

As of 8:30 a.m., there were at least nine incidents happening all at once across several stretches of highway.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says if you are in a crash and are able to drive your vehicle out of the ditch or off the highway, it’s safest to get off at the nearest exit before calling 9-1-1.

If you are in a crash and cannot drive, the sheriff’s office says it’s safest to remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt on until help arrives.

More snow is in today's forecast. We remind motorists to slow down, roads are slippery, drive for road and weather conditions. Wear your seatbelt. Remember that excessive speed and following to close contribute to crashes. Reduce your speed to match road conditions. Double pic.twitter.com/9v0m96TcyJ — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) February 13, 2021

