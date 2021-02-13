MILWAUKEE – Snow and ice are causing major problems for motorists across southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday.
As of 8:30 a.m., there were at least nine incidents happening all at once across several stretches of highway.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says if you are in a crash and are able to drive your vehicle out of the ditch or off the highway, it’s safest to get off at the nearest exit before calling 9-1-1.
If you are in a crash and cannot drive, the sheriff’s office says it’s safest to remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt on until help arrives.
