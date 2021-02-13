GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have created $8.3 million in cap space, ahead of what many believe will be an eventful offseason.

The Packers needed some wiggle room, specifically for two key offensive players. Davante Adams is not a free agent, however he will need a new contract after 2021 and is expected to become one of the highest paid receivers in football (17-19 million per year).

The #Packers recently created about $8.3M in cap space by converting LT David Bakhtiari’s more than $11M roster bonus into a signing bonus and spreading it out over the length of the contract. He’ll make the same as before, but it gives GB some room to operate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2021

Running back Aaron Jones is an unrestricted free agent right now, so perhaps this move is to try and bring back the pro bowler. Jones rushed for a career-best 1,104 yards this past season.

The Packers have not said what they plan to use this money on, but maybe, just maybe, they will pursue Wisconsin native JJ Watt. Watt was cut by Houston Friday morning.