MILWAUKEE — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner announces that he will be resigning with the team, after testing the free agency waters.

According to reports, the Brewers had offered Turner a multi-year contract, but Turner opted to stay out west.

As it stands, the Brewers infield roster sits at eight players:

Keston Hiura

Orlando Arcia

Kolten Wong

Luis Urias

Daniel Vogelbach

Mark Mathias

Tim Lopez

Daniel Robertson

With no National League DH this season, it will be interesting to see how the Brewers shape their infield.