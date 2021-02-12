JJ Watt is now a free agent.

The defensive end releasing a video on Twitter Friday morning announcing that he and the Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways.”

Watt had been with the Texans since the franchise selected him in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Watch the full video below.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

It’s unclear at this point where Watt will end up, but reaction is pouring in.