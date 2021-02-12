MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Brewers will play their first Spring Training game on February 28th against the Chicago White Sox.

The Brewers releasing a full spring trainining schedule, as well as select game times this afternoon

Spring Training starts in less than one week! Check out our updated schedule before we start playing games in Arizona.#CactusCrew pic.twitter.com/H3RUGw9SjT — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 12, 2021

Tickets will go on sale for Spring Training games on February 18th.

“We have worked closely with the City of Phoenix, Major League Baseball and health experts to safely welcome fans back into the stands at American Family Fields of Phoenix,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “This is an exciting development for all of us, and we will be limiting capacity to 2,300 fans per game to allow for proper social distancing. We know that fans are looking forward to the return of the ballpark experience, and we know that our players look forward to the energy fans bring to the environment.”

