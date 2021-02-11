MADISON — Governor Tony Evers is issuing Executive Order #108 to combat constrained access to petroleum, propane, and other energy sources during Wisconsin’s stretch of frigid temperatures.

According to the release, the order will last for 30 days, allowing for a swift and efficient delivery of energy resources throughout the state. However, it will exempt carriers from federal and state weekly hours of service restrictions and allows fatigued drivers at least 10 consecutive hours of off-duty rest.

“Over the past several weeks, Wisconsinites across the state had to brave extremely cold, sub-zero temperatures along with nasty snow and ice storms. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating, especially at a time when so many of us are avoiding travel and social gatherings because of the pandemic,” said Gov. Evers.

“Guaranteeing that we get petroleum and propane products to these folks right now will continue to help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter.”

Approximately 250,000 Wisconsinites depend on propane for home heating; however, the demand for petroleum and propane products has increased due to the winter weather. In addition, the state has received numerous reports of a lack of Diesel and heating oil, mainly from the southeastern portion of the state.

