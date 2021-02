EAU CLAIRE — A lucky Eau Claire resident is $1 million richer, after claiming the winning mega millions ticket.

The Wisconsin Lottery says Anthony Romanowski claimed the ticket last week, after purchasing the lucky number at a Mega Holiday in Chippewa Falls.

Romanowski tells the Lottery he will use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and car, and use some of the money to pay for his hobbies, which include hunting and fishing.