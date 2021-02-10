Our lives changed drastically in March 2020 as COVID-19 impacted nearly every activity.

We were working from home, wearing masks in public, and keeping business doors shut in the hopes of keeping our fellow friends and family healthy.

Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News Dr. Jennifer Ashton is now sharing her advice as we continue to navigate this pandemic.

In her book “The New Normal: A Roadmap to Resilience,” she looks at the way to thrive in this evolving world.

Dr. Ashton was a guest on Wisconsin’s Morning News. Listen to the full interview in the player above.