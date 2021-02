The start of Hollywood’s “awards season” comes as we mark Black History Month.

A pair of films examining the black experience earned nominations last week while a documentary detailing the FBI’s surveillance of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. could get an Oscar nomination Tuesday.

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller chats up all three with OnMilwaukee.com pop culture writer Matt Mueller, starting with Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.”

Listen in the player below.