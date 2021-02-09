Update: 10:15 a.m.

President Biden will be hosting a town hall in Milwaukee, as part of a CNN broadcast.

The “CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden” will be held and aired live at the Pabst Theater at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

It will be Biden’s first official trip since taking office.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate the event. The town hall will be invite-only.

Original Story

MILWAUKEE — President Biden will make Wisconsin one of the first official visits of his presidency.

The Journal Sentinel reports Biden will make a stop in Milwaukee Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Details of his visit aren’t yet known.

Biden’s last trip to Wisconsin came in October, just days before the election.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.