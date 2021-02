MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating another fatal house fire in the city Tuesday.

According to first responders, the fire broke out around 3:30 in the afternoon near 12th and Scott on the city’s south side. A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

MCMEO responding to a house fire in the 1200 block of S 21 St. Initial reports indicate one adult male victim. Autopsy tomorrow. @MilwaukeePolice investigating — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 10, 2021

The fire remains under investigation.