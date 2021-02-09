MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council gave unanimous approval Tuesday morning to changing the name of Old World Third St. to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The name change covers the stretch of road from W. McKinley Ave. to W. Wisconsin Ave.

“We are going to be connecting people, I believe, with not just the history of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but his life’s mission,” said Executive Director of Historic King Drive Deshea Agee. “It’s a way for us to continue his legacy of bringing people together.”

