MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Jail former correctional officer, Gilberto Fernandez-Rosa, is resigning over sexual assault allegations and charges.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Fernandez-Rosa was arrested on January 29th in connection to sexual assault allegations made by a woman in custody.

The release also states that the former officer was charged with two counts of second degree sexual assault and one count of fourth degree sexual assault by a former colleague.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas issued the following statement today:

“The resignation of Mr. Fernandez-Rosa is reflective of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office holding its members to a high standard and an acknowledgement that he could no longer uphold the high honor of his employment.”