MILWAUKEE — A proposal from Governor Evers to legalize medicinal and recreational marijuana in Wisconsin has its share of supporters, but also skeptics about the drug’s benefit.

The governor on Sunday proposed including its legalization as part of his biennial budget.

“I think it’s far past time that we provide a legal route for people to obtain cannabis in a safe, regulated way,” said Dr. Angela Janis, psychiatrist at Mendota Mental Health Institute. “For some folks, cannabis really is very therapeutic. It’s an essential part of their well-being and their healthcare.”

Not everyone is sold yet on its medical benefits just yet.

“The biggest concern is that there’s been very few studies on the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes…because it’s been a Schedule One drug, which has restricted research into what it might do and how it might help people,” said Dr. Bud Chumbley, CEO of the Wisconsin Medical Society. “Before we can even talk about medical uses for marijuana or derivatives, you really need to do some studies to see what it does and how it works.”

Dr. Chumbley says the state’s medical society has long favored the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana.

He cautions–however–the success medicinally in states that have already legalized is purely anecdotal.

While Dr. Janis is a proponent for legalization, she does acknowledge the consequences that would come with.

“People do get addicted to cannabis just like any other substance,” she told WTMJ. “We absolutely need to normalize that some people do have problems with this, and that treatment must be available for those people.”

There’s also the concern that legalization could lead to increased use among teens and adolescents, which she argues has remained stable or decreased in states with a regulated market.

“It might actually be harder for younger folks to access some of that,” Dr. Janis said. “That’s where we need to put our focus in, is doing high quality education to young folks about the actual risk and benefits.”

