MILWAUKEE — The bitterly cold temperatures are prompting concern for homeowners about frozen pipes and water main breaks.

There are steps people can take to prevent the issue from happening.

“Turn the water on and make sure it’s running,” said Bruce Sinotte of S&K Pump&Plumbing. “A little bit of flow will prevent water from freezing. It might cost you a little bit on your water bill, but it’s well worth it. Frozen pipes can cause tremendous amounts of damage.”

He recommends just a slow trickle of both hot and cold water.

“When you’re getting to zero [degrees] and above you’re usually okay,” Bruce said. “Once you get below zero–especially with the wind blowing–that’s when you want to keep the water going.”

