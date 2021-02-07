MILWAUKEE — A blood test used to detect multiple forms of cancer could be ready to debut as early as this summer.

The healthcare company GRAIL announced its test called Galleri could be rolled out by the second quarter of 2021.

“Galleri has showed the ability to detect more than 50 types of cancer; the majority of which lack a recommended screening test today.” said Megan Hall, Senior Director of Medical Affairs for GRAIL.

Galleri works by detecting the alterations of the cancer’s DNA, which is shed by tumors into the blood.

“This really enables healthcare providers to determine the next steps for diagnosis and care,” Hall told WTMJ. “This is really a groundbreaking and potentially life-saving advancement that will allow us to detect a broad set of cancers at earlier stages when cancer is much more treatable, and treatment is much less expensive.”

Hall says 71% of cancer deaths are in cancer types that have no recommended screening ability.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us to have potentially a pretty big impact on mortality,” she said.

