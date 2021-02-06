MILWAUKEE – Mayor Tom Barrett says city officials are working to make sure everyone has a warm place to stay during this bitter cold snap.

“Shelters began expanding capacity yesterday [Friday] and will do so for the next several days as temperatures stay in the single digits or even colder,” Barrett said.

“There are two shelter locations in the downtown area that individuals can access by calling 2-1-1.”

The city has also started using hotel rooms as places where people can stay while also socially distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We use three different hotels throughout the city to serve as a safe and isolated location for individuals who are street homeless,” Barrett said.

Mayor Barrett also said that the city has multiple departments searching the streets for people who might be currently living outside.

“To find individuals who are staying outside, and trying as hard as we can to get them indoors.”

The city estimates that there are currently 20-30 people who are still living outside, even with the extreme cold.

“Please know that there are services available to anyone seeking a warm and safe place to shelter from the cold. Again, individuals should call 2-1-1 for information and support,” Barrett said.