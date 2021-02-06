MILWAUKEE – Two separate crashes caused freeway closures through both of Milwaukee’s major interchanges on Saturday afternoon.

All lanes of traffic on I-94 West were shut down through the Zoo Interchange just after 10:00 a.m. due to a serious crash. As of 1:00 p.m., those lanes remained closed.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the closure in a tweet, asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic was being diverted onto I-41 North.

Meanwhile, a serious crash involving a single vehicle caused a closure of the ramp connecting I-43/94 North to I-94 West.

That crash caused heavy delays on I-43 North with backups reported for several miles.

All lanes of traffic on I-43/94 North were reopened around 1:10 p.m.

MCSO is conducting a full freeway closure westbound I-94 thru the Zoo Interchange due to a serious single vehicle crash. All traffic is being diverted to I-41 northbound. Please choose an alternate route and slow down for first responders. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) February 6, 2021

Milwaukee WI – Westbound I-94 at the Zoo Interchange – Vehicle down 40ft off a bridge, adult male concussion and breathing with traumatic injury #Milwaukee #Trauma #USFiR — USFiR2015 (@USFiR2015) February 6, 2021

Milwaukee WI – Northbound I-43 in the Marquette Interchnage – Vehicle partially hanging over the bridge, occupant out #Milwaukee #Traffic #USFiR — USFiR2015 (@USFiR2015) February 6, 2021