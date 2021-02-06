MILWAUKEE – Two separate crashes caused freeway closures through both of Milwaukee’s major interchanges on Saturday afternoon.
All lanes of traffic on I-94 West were shut down through the Zoo Interchange just after 10:00 a.m. due to a serious crash. As of 1:00 p.m., those lanes remained closed.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the closure in a tweet, asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Traffic was being diverted onto I-41 North.
Meanwhile, a serious crash involving a single vehicle caused a closure of the ramp connecting I-43/94 North to I-94 West.
That crash caused heavy delays on I-43 North with backups reported for several miles.
All lanes of traffic on I-43/94 North were reopened around 1:10 p.m.