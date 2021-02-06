MILWAUKEE – Dozens of people are being assisted by the Red Cross after being evacuated from their apartment building early Saturday morning.

The Milwaukee Police Department says a fire was reported around 3:55 a.m. inside of a 16-unit building located near N. 25th and W. Wells streets.

A 22-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were both treated for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, according to Milwaukee police.