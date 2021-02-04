DES MOINES — U.S. Marshals have taken into custody the 17-year-old teen wanted in the shooting at a Fox Valley mall that left one person dead last Sunday.

The Grand Chute Police Department announced Thursday that Marshals arrested Dezman V. Ellis without incident in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday. The arrested followed an “exhaustive, around the clock fugitive investigation” involving the Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and other departments.

Ellis was wanted for 1st-degree intentional homicide and 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jovanni J. Frausto and the injury of another victim at Fox River Mall in Grand Chute.