Lawmakers will vote Thursday on a resolution to remove Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. Greene has been criticized for embracing conspiracy theories and for allegedly supporting violence against Democrats.

“Obviously we’ve seen how dangerous and destructive conspiracy theories are,” U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) told WTMJ’s John Mercure. “(But) I’m not sure we should set the precedent of another party being able to remove people from their committee assignments, no matter how outlandish their comments may be. It will start an escalating war.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo) has been criticized by her GOP colleagues for supporting the impeachment for former President Donald Trump. Gallagher refused to rip the congresswoman.

“I don’t think we should purge anyone from the party who has a different point of view,” he explained. “While I disagree with LIz, I certainly defend their right to have that argument.”

As for the impeachment, Gallagher said he was concerned with the punishment prohibiting Trump from running for office again.

“I think that betrays the trust of the American people,” he said. “It’s a very complicated issue.”