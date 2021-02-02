MILWAUKEE — While Punxsutawney Phil is forecasting six more weeks of winter, all eyes in Milwaukee are on Gordy the Groundhog.

The Groundhog Day celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo is being held virtually this year. Watch Gordy make his prediction below at 9 a.m.

Gordy did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring.

Punxsutawney Phil and Gordy the Groundhog aren’t the only ones making a weather prediction Tuesday.

Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow and also predicts an early spring.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to talk about the prognostication.