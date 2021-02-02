Update: 10 a.m.

A fire that engulfed multiple school buses that serve the Burlington Area School District appears electrical related.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says six buses and a shed were heavily damaged, costing an estimated $525,000.

No criminal activity is suspected.

Original Story

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Emergency crews in Racine County are investigating after multiple buses serving the Burlington Area School District caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on patrol noticed heavy, dark smoke coming from the Thomas Bus Company property located on Bushnell Road just before 4 a.m.

Numerous buses were fully engulfed, prompting the Burlington School District to cancel classes for the day.

The sheriff’s office says the building was closed and there were no employees on scene.

Bushnell Road (Highway 142) is currently closed between the McCanna Pkwy round-a-bout and the Burlington Bypass.

This is a developing story.