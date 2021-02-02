MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks, in collaboration with America’s Black Holocaust Museum, are teaming up during Black History Month to highlight stories of Milwaukee’s past and celebrate people and organizations in the community.

According to the release, each week will provide content surrounding the following themes:

Week One: The History of African Americans In Milwaukee

Week Two: Economic Empowerment

Week Three: Healthcare Disparities

Week Four: Criminal Justice Reform

The first week kicks off February 3rd with Bucks sideline and digital reporter Zora Stephenson. She will lead a conversation with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writer and Wisconsin Black Media Association president James E. Causey about how we got here and where we go from here.

Here is a look at week two:

The Bucks, along with MKEBlack.org, will be highlighting black-owned business in the Milwaukee community

The Bucks and Fiserv will be showcasing several Milwaukee, Black-owned businesses that were presented a grant as part of the Fiserv “Back2Business” initiative to support minority-owned small businesses

A discussion led by BMO Harris Bank and Black business owners on the unique challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs and business owners as part of BMO Harris Bank’s Bold Conversations speaker series. An event registration link can be found HERE.

EatStreet will have a special discount and offer for Black-owned restaurants eligible for use between Feb. 8-15

Week three:

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network will provide information throughout the week on eradicating racism and enhancing health equity in the African-American community and the importance of getting vaccinated.

Week Four: