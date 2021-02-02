MILWAUKEE- The City of Milwaukee’s moving cautiously forward when it comes to lifting some of the more stringent covid-19 precautions.

“We will continue to let science guide our decision making,” Interim Milwaukee Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said Tuesday afternoon. Jackson announced that starting Friday, February 5th, businsses with approved covid-19 mitigation plans can raise their indoor capacity limits to 25%.

“We look at our gating criteria every week to make sure that our trends are going in the right direction and knowing that we are making these decisions very cautiously,” Jackson added. Reiterating that if the gating criteria worsens, restrictions could be put back in place.

Earlier on Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin told the Milwaukee Business Journal that the team was drafting a plan to allow Fiserv Forum to fill to 25% for Bucks home games. The Bucks play the Pacers at home on Wednesday before embarking on a six game road trip.

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy tells WTMJ he thinks the easing of capacity limits is coming at the right time.

“It kind of lets a little steam out of the bottle,” Sheehy said Tuesday. “25% capacity at Fiserv Forum is about 4-thousand fans, but this isn’t just about Fiserv Forum, this would extend to the Brewers, theaters, concert halls, museums and other events.”

You can find Milwaukee County’s COVID-19 dashboard here. You can find the State of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 dashboard here.