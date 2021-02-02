In a week that has seen numerous sign changes around American Family Field, a sign that isn’t on the ballpark, but rather around it, has changed as well.

The stretch between I-94 and National Ave in the stadium interchange has officially been changed from Miller Park Way to Brewers Blvd. WTMJ’s Scott Warras captured this picture as DOT workers were changing the signage near the stadium interchange late Tuesday night.

It was just a week ago when the sign along I-94 officially switched out their old Miller Park signs to the current American Family Field signs.

Stay tuned to WTMJ.com for more updates on the cosmetic changes in and around American Family Field Stadium.