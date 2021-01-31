Steady snow continues across southeast Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning for much of southeast Wisconsin runs until 6pm Sunday.

“Winds are still gusting around 30-35 mph, leading to blowing snow,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. “Snow showers will taper off throughout the morning inland, but continue along the lakeshore through the late afternoon. High temperatures in the low 30s.”

**A winter storm warning continues for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties until 6 p.m. Sunday. These areas are expected to see 6-10″ of snow. Heavy snow will impact roads and travel.**

**A winter weather advisory continues for Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Jefferson counties until 6 pm Sunday. These areas are expected to see 2-6″ of snow.​​​**