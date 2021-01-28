<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Bucks take out the Raptors in last night's game. Check out the photos here.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:oacs\/slider -->\n<ul class="wp-block-oacs-slider is-cropped" data-autoplay="true" data-speed="300" data-effect="fade" data-arrows="false" data-dots="false"><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299017493-741x1024.jpg" alt="" data-id="218187" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218187" class="wp-image-218187"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299017616-751x1024.jpg" alt="" data-id="218188" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218188" class="wp-image-218188"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Aron Baynes #46 of the Toronto Raptors during a game at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299017785-1024x591.jpg" alt="" data-id="218189" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218189" class="wp-image-218189"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: A general view during a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299017832-1024x717.jpg" alt="" data-id="218190" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218190" class="wp-image-218190"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots a free throw during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299020806-1024x621.jpg" alt="" data-id="218191" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218191" class="wp-image-218191"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives on Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors during a game at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299020866-833x1024.jpg" alt="" data-id="218192" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218192" class="wp-image-218192"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives on Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors during a game at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299025583-1024x642.jpg" alt="" data-id="218194" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218194" class="wp-image-218194"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299025626-1024x653.jpg" alt="" data-id="218197" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218197" class="wp-image-218197"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors fight for the ball during a game at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299025675-1024x632.jpg" alt="" data-id="218198" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218198" class="wp-image-218198"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives on Aron Baynes #46 of the Toronto Raptors during a game at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299025700-1024x730.jpg" alt="" data-id="218199" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218199" class="wp-image-218199"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299021416-1024x677.jpg" alt="" data-id="218200" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218200" class="wp-image-218200"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives on Fred VanVleet #23 and Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors during a game at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><li class="blocks-gallery-item"><figure><img src="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/01\/GettyImages-1299021390-1024x669.jpg" alt="" data-id="218193" data-link="http:\/\/wtmj.com\/?attachment_id=218193" class="wp-image-218193"\/><figcaption>TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors jump ball during a game at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann\/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:oacs\/slider -->