MILWAUKEE — In a board meeting Thursday, Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors voted unanimously, approving the district’s timeline to get all of their students back into the classroom.

The recommendation states students in Pre-K through 2nd grade would begin in-person learning on April 12, while grades 3 through 8 would start on April 19, followed by grades 9 through 12 on April 26.

A survey of nearly 24,000 parent responses revealed that 39 percent would prefer to continue with virtual learning, 29 percent would send their children back to the classroom if public health guidance said it was safe, while 25 percent said they would return as soon as possible.

As far as the vaccine goes, only seven percent reported they would return when that is available.

The students with disabilities that require in-person learning, around 300 total, will likely return February 8th.