Losing is always painful.

It stings even more when you have a championship caliber team. That was absolutely the case for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers. The head coach is still processing the finality that comes along with a season-ending loss in the NFC Championship Game.

“Only one team is happy at the end of the year,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ. “After the dust settles, and you have a time to sit back and reflect, there were a lot of great moments, but ultimately, we didn’t get the final goal accomplished, and it definitely stings a lot.”

So, how do the Packers get over the hump in 2021?

“I just think we have to have that championship mentality from the jump, from the opening game. Then, when you get to that point, it’s just like every other game. I think sometimes when the stakes get a little heightened, everybody, myself included, you will sometimes make a mistake that you wouldn’t normally make.”

The Packers now head into the offseason with plenty of question marks. They’ve already parted ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s contract is up. And numerous free agents including Aaron Jones, Corey Linsley, and Kevin King may not be back with the salary cap set to shrink significantly.