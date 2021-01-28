WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of many challenges for the Wernicke family.

Dean Wernicke lost his job around the same time his son Andrew’s brain cancer returned.

“Andrew has been battling brain cancer for ten years,” Dean said. “He’s been in a number of clinical trials–in Augusta, Georgia for two and a half years, and recently in Seattle.”

Given that Andrew is immunocompromised, flying isn’t an option.

That’s when Dean’s wife Lori entered their family into a vehicle giveaway sponsored by International Autos Group.

The group decided to give away a vehicle expense-free to someone truly most in need.

“It wasn’t easy to narrow it down to one,” said Dan Jansen, General Manager of International Autos Group. “It’s a special story all the way around. It met our criteria for COVID with Dean losing his job. You add Andrew and you add Lori’s selflessness to it, it just was an obvious choice at the end.”

“I’m blown away,” Dean said. “We’re so grateful. My car is getting a little tired.”

“I just want to thank everyone involved with the car,” Andrew added.