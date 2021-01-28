Change is coming in Green Bay, Wisconsin, so why not go all-in?

The Packers making their first move of the offseason, parting ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga.

It makes sense.

The Packers’ special teams gave up big play after big play all season long, finishing with the 29th ranked unit in the league.

Mennenga’s firing has many wondering about the fate of defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, whose contract expired at the end of the season.

While Mennenga’s firing is clearly based on merit, it’s harder to make that argument against Pettine.

The Packers’ defense was good, borderline great in the 2nd half of the season.

They finished top 10 in total defense and did a terrific job of limiting big plays…until it mattered most.

Sunday’s NFC Championship Game was the final straw. Not the entire game…the Packers defense picked off Tom Brady 3 times.

But one play did in Mike Pettine: the 39-yard touchdown to Buccaneers receiver Scotty Miller in the dying moments of the first half.

It simply can’t happen.

Pettine deserves to be critiqued for that defensive coverage every bit as much as former Jets’ defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was for botching the final play against the Raiders earlier this year to keep New York’s imperfect season alive.

And Williams got fired.

There’s a natural breaking point here for Pettine and the Packers.

His contract is up, so there’s no reason to fire him.

The two sides can “mutually part ways,” and end on somewhat amicable terms.

It just didn’t work out as well as anyone wanted it to, most of all, Green Bay Packers fans.