MILWAUKEE — This will be American Family Field’s innaugural season, following two decades of the stadium being named “Miller Park.”
According to Jack Salzwedel, Chair & CEO of American Family Mutual Insurance, the marquee sign arrived to the stadium Tuesday.
The sign is 43-foot-tall, 95-foot-wide and will face I-94.