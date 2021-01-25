A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Snow spreads across most of southeast Wisconsin overnight and continues through tomorrow morning.

Additional lake effect snow is possible tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow night, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky. As of right now, we have Milwaukee Metro picking up 4-6″ of snow with heavier amounts possible south and along the lakeshore. Lighter snow accumulation is expected north and west of Milwaukee.