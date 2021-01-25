After a real heartbreaker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers’ season comes to an end. See images from this week’s game.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Fans look on during the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Green Bay Packers fans look on in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Fans gather outside the field prior to the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Fans look on as Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers calls a play in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Ted Thompson is remembered on the scoreboard prior to the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with teammates after his interception in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Rick Wagner #71 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: A general view of signage before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)