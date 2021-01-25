You just can’t kick that field goal.

4th and Goal. 8 yards to go. Down 8 points.

It’s the NFC Championship Game, and you have Aaron freaking Rodgers.

You have to have a play call for that moment.

You have to try to tie the game.

Look, I get it.

Matt LaFleur basically had 4 timeouts. 3 of his own, and the two-minute warning.

He was trusting his defense to get a stop.

But nobody over the last 20 years has been better at running out the clock with a lead than Tom Brady.

You just can’t give him the ball.

Even if you try and fail on 4th down, you can live with the fact that you went for it on your own accord.

You win or lose based on how you execute.

You put the result of the game in your hands, not someone else’s.

It was a passive, conservative decision from Matt LaFleur in the biggest moment of the season.

And, once again, an NFC Championship Game ends with Aaron Rodgers on the sideline with his hands on his hips.