GREEN BAY — It’s official, a familiar face will suit up for the green and gold for Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

#Packers elevate CB Tramon Williams to the active roster for gameday.



Roster moves ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship 📰 https://t.co/k0rxt1QkJp — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 23, 2021

Corner Back Tramon Williams, 2011 Super Bowl Champion with the Packers, was picked up off of waivers earlier in the week. Following comments from quarterback Aaron Rodgers saying “I hope he plays 70 snaps on Sunday,” it appears he will get some playing time.

Williams led the Packers in interceptions during the 2010-2011 championship season with six.