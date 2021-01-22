The White House is once again home to some pets.

President Joe Biden bringing along his dogs Major and Champ. And this week, First Lady Jill Biden hinted that that they may soon also be joined by a cat.

There is a long history of presidential pets. Here’s the latest from ABC News:

Did you know Thomas Jefferson had a bird named Dick and two bear cubs? What about William Howard Taft’s presidential cow? Herbert Hoover had an opossum. Calvin and Grace Coolidge had a raccoon named Rebecca. Theodore Roosevelt, famous for his many pets, had snakes, dogs, cats, a badger, birds, guinea pigs, and others. Then-vice president Richard Nixon, in his famous Checkers speech in 1952, denied misusing political funds for personal purposes, but he admitted his dog Checkers was a gift from a supporter. The Clintons had black Lab Buddy and Socks the cat; the Obamas had Portuguese water dogs Bo and Sunny. Even George Washington had dogs—he was a passionate hunting dog breeder.

